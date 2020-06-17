Names of 20 Indian Army Personnel Who Were Martyred in The India-China Face-Off in Ladakh's Galwan Valley

Ladakh, June 17: The Indian Army has released the names of the 20 soldiers who were martyred in the violent clash with the Chinese troops in the Galwan valley in Ladakh on Monday. According to Army sources, major general level talks are being held between India and China in the Galwan valley to further defuse the situation after the face-off between their troops on June 15-16.

The Army earlier said that an officer and two soldiers were killed in the clash. However, late evening, the official figures were announced to be 20 and said that 17 others who "were critically injured in the line of duty and exposed to sub-zero temperatures at the standoff location succumbed to their injuries." PM Narendra Modi Calls For All-Party Meet on June 19 at 5 PM to Discuss Situation at India-China Border After Face-off in Ladakh.

Here's the list of the names released by Indian Army:

Names of the 20 Indian Army personnel who lost their lives in the "violent face-off" with China in Galwan Valley, Ladakh. pic.twitter.com/GD5HFVr6U8 — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020

Names of the soldiers who lost their lives in the clash are below:

1. Col B Santosh Babu

2. Nb Sub Nuduram Soren

3. Nd Sub Satnam Singh

4. Sb Sub Mandeep Singh

5. Hav Bipul Roy

6. Hav K Palani

7. Hav Sunil Kuma

8. Nk Deepak Kumar

9. Sep Rajesh Orang

10. Sep Kundan Kumar Ojha

11. Sep Ganesh Ram

12. Sep Chandrakanta Pradhan

13. Sep Ankush

14. Sep Gurbinder

15. Sep Gurtej Singh

16. Sep Chandan Kumar

17. Sep Kundan Kumar

18. Sep Aman Kumar

19. Sep Jai Kishore Singh

20. Sep Ganesh Hansda

Wreath Laying of Martyred Indian Army Soldiers, Watch Video:

#WATCH Wreath laying of Indian Army soldiers, who lost their lives in #GalwanValley clash, performed at Army Hospital in Leh; latest visuals from Ladakh pic.twitter.com/aJomFr7Pxr — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for an all-party meeting at 5 PM on Friday-June 19. President of various political parties would take part in this virtual meeting. The country's top political establishment and the Army Chief already met on Tuesday night, shortly after the army confirmed that 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a "violent face-off" with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

