New Delhi, September 14: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to make a statement on India-China standoff in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. It will be the first official statement by the Narendra Modi government in Parliament on the border dispute between India and China in Eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The matter was also raised on Sunday during the Parliament's Business Advisory Committee meeting. China Slams US For 'Meddling' in Sino-Indian Border Dispute, Says 'Stop Spreading Rumours'.

However, it is not clear at what time Singh will address the Lower House. The government is under the continuous attack by the opposition over the border tension with China. Time and again, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had asked the government to tell the nation about the exact situation at the LAC. India-China Border Tensions: Rajnath Singh and His Chinese Counterpart Wei Fenghe Meet in Moscow to Discuss Border Dispute.

The situation in eastern Ladakh deteriorated after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers were engaged in a violent face-off on the evening of May 5. Over 100 Indian and Chinese soldiers were injured in the violence. The incident in Pangong Tso was followed by a similar incident in North Sikkim on May 9. India-China Border Stand-Off: Chinese Troops' Attempts to Unilaterally Alter Status Quo in Violation of Bilateral Agreements, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Tells Beijing.

On the intervening night of June 15 and 16, 20 Indian Army soldiers were martyred during violent clashes which erupted along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. People's Liberation Army of China reportedly suffered 43 casualties.

A firing incident was also reported at the LAC on September 7. The Chinese Army claimed that the Indian army troops fired warning shots at LAC. However, India denied such claims. According to reports, troops of both the countries are at a face-off at the south bank of the Pangong Tso. The Indian Army had captured advantageous position at the south ban of the lake. India claims area upto Finger 8 of the lake. However, Chinese have reportedly built barracks between Finger 5 and 8 of the Pangong Lake.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2020 08:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).