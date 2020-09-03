New Delhi/Beijing, September 3: Amid the rising tensions over border issues between India and China on gaining momentum, Spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India Counselor Ji Rong on Thursday refuted the China-related false remarks from US Deputy Secretary Stephen Biegun at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum. Opposing the comments by Biegun, she asked the US side to respect facts and truth, stop smearing and spreading rumours.

Answering to a question on the international border issues with India, she said, "Regarding the China-India boundary issue, China always advocates finding a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution through peaceful and friendly consultations. For a period of time, the two sides have been in touch and in talks at various levels to seek a peaceful settlement of the boundary issue. China and India have the ability to resolve their border disputes bilaterally. We don’t accept countries outside the region pointing fingers, let alone meddling or making instigation, which will only endanger the regional peace and stability." India-China Tension in Ladakh: Indian Armed Forces Capable of Dealing With Threats Across Borders, Says CDS General Bipin Rawat.

Reacting on Biegun's comment, she said, "It is regrettable that, out of the zero-sum Cold War mentality, some senior US officials ignored the basic facts, violated the norms of international relations and basic principles of diplomacy, picked up fights virtually on every front and exploited every opportunity they can to slander and smear China, instigated other countries’ relations with China. The Chinese side firmly opposes it. We urge the US side to respect facts and truth, stop smearing and spreading rumours."

Here's what Ji Rong replied on Stephen Biegun's comment:

We firmly oppose #China-related false remarks from #US senior official, urge US to respect facts&truth, stop smearing&spreading rumors. #China & #India have ability&wisdom to handle relations properly. We don't accept others meddling or making instigation. https://t.co/IWdZ9hn296 pic.twitter.com/5GZX1rKLzi — Ji Rong (@ChinaSpox_India) September 3, 2020

She was of the opinion that both are pursuing independent foreign policies and have the ability and wisdom to handle bilateral relations properly and jointly maintain regional peace and stability. Jong also stated that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and India.

Earlier in the day, India's Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said Indian armed forces are capable of thwarting attempts to target the country's borders, adding that India wants peace and tranquillity across its borders. He added that India is witnessing "some aggressive actions" by China, but Indian forces are capable of handling the situation.

It is to be known that the relations between India and China turned sour after June 15, when Chinese armed forces attacked Indian soldier over border dispute at Galwan Valley in Ladakh. Twenty Indian soldiers died in the violent clash, while reports claim 40 soldiers died from the Chinese side. Following this, both the countries are trying to sort out differences through diplomatic channels and talks over the disengagement of armed forces from the region.

