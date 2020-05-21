India Has Tested 26,15,920 COVID-19 Samples So Far, 1,03,532 Samples Tested in Past 24 Hours, Says ICMR

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, May 21: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed on Thursday that the total number of the sample tested is 26,15,920 so far. Out of which, 1,03,532 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. India on the other hand, witnessed another sharp spike of 5,609 coronavirus cases and 132 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The total number of cases increased to 1,12,359, and the death toll has mounted to 3435, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare numbers published on Thursday morning. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit states in the pandemic as the total number of cases in the state reached 39297. 1,390 people have so far died in the state. India Sees Huge Spike of 5,609 Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Tally Increases to 1,12,359, Death Toll Surges to 3435.

India Tested 26,15,920 COVID-19 Samples Till Now, Says ICMR:

Testing (Molecular based) Update - Total number of sample tested is 26,15,920; number of samples tested in 24 hours is 1,03,532: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/oR3TILIf12 — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2020

On May 18, the government had said that India's recovery rate for COVID-19 improved to 38.29 percent as over 2,700 patients had recovered from the deadly virus in one day. In terms of confirmed cases per lakh population, India has so far about 7.1 cases per lakh population, the government said.