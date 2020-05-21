India Sees Huge Spike of 5,609 Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Tally Increases to 1,12,359, Death Toll Surges to 3435

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 21: India witnessed another sharp spike of 5,609 cases and 132 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases increased to 112359, which included 63624 active cases and 45,299 people have recovered or got discharged. The death toll has also mounted to 3435 and one person has migrated from the country, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare numbers published on Thursday morning.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit states in the pandemic as the total number of cases in the state reached 39297. 1,390 people have so far died in the state. Gujarat is also affected with 12,537 cases and Delhi has recorded 11,088 cases so far in the national capital. Domestic Flights to Restart From May 25, All Airports and Carriers Informed to Be Ready for Operations: Aviation Ministry.

Spike of 5,609 #COVID19 cases & 132 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 112359, including 63624 active cases & 3435 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/NTJ4SXz9qZ — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2020

While the number of cases continues to shoot, the government has decided to restart domestic flight operations from May 25, 2020, in a calibrated manner. According to a tweet by Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, all airports and airlines are being informed to be ready for operations from May 25.

On May 18, the government had said that India's recovery rate for COVID-19 has improved to 38.29 percent as over 2,700 patients had recovered from the coronavirus in one day. In terms of confirmed cases per lakh population, India has so far about 7.1 cases per lakh population, the government said.