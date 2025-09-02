Lucknow, September 2: A man in Uttar Pradesh was sentenced to 10 years in jail for allegedy killing his wife over dowry demand and faking her death as a COVID-19 case. The accused, Aas Mohammad, was awarded the sentence by a fast-track court in Muzaffarnagar today, September 2. In addition to 10-year imprisonment, Judge Nishant Singla also imposed a fine of INR 56,000 on the accused.

According to a report in PTI, the court acquitted Mohammad's mother, Shamima, and his brother, Insaf, citing a lack of evidence. Speaking about the incident, Amit Kumar, government counsel, said that the victim, Tabassum, who was about 25 years old, was allegedly strangled to death at her in-laws’ home in Shikarpur village under the Bhorakala police station limit on June 6, 2020. Instagram Reel Exposes ‘Missing’ UP Man’s Deception To Escape Dowry Case; Wife Finds Him With Another Woman, Leading to His Arrest.

It is learnt that the deceased woman's body was buried without informing the police. Her in-laws claimed that Tabassum had died of coronavirus. While investigating the incident, cops exhumed the body from a local graveyard. They conducted a post-mortem, which confirmed that the deceased woman died due to strangulation. This results in the accused being convicted.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Uttar Pradesh, a woman in Hardoi identified her husband in an Instagram reel, which led to his arrest. The accused was said to be missing for eight years. He was arrested for allegedly abandoning his wife and marrying another woman. Police officials said that the accused, Jitendra alias Bablu, had left his pregnant wife, Sheelu, in 2018. Varanasi Shocker: School Teacher Beaten to Death in Uttar Pradesh Over Parking Dispute, Main Accused Among 3 Arrested (See Pic and Videos).

They further added that Bablu was living in Punjab's Ludhiana, where he had allegedly married another woman. The incident came to light when Sheelu recently spotted him in a video on Instagram. Post this, she approached the police, who confirmed his identity and location after conducting an investigation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2025 08:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).