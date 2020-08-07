New York, August 7: India on Friday made a veiled attacke on Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) debate for sponsoring terrorism across the border. At High-Level Open Debate of the UN Security Council, India said that it had been a victim of terrorism sponsored from across our border. It also raised the issue of Dawood Ibrahim enjoying patronage in the neighbouring country.

The Indian representative to the UNSC said, "We experienced first-hand cruel linkage between transnational organized crime and terrorism." India also raised the issue of Pakistan giving asylum to Dawood Ibrahim, the perpetrator of 1993 Mumbai blasts. India ‘Firmly Rejected’ China’s Attempts to Raise Kashmir Issue at UNSC, Says Ministry of External Affairs.

The Indian representative said, "The perpetrator of 1993 Mumbai blasts, unsurprisingly, continues to enjoy patronage in a neighbouring country, a hub for arms trafficking and narcotics trade, along with other terrorists and terrorist entities that have been proscribed by the United Nations." India's Candidacy For UNSC Permanent Seat Supported by Us, Says Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

India also said that the United Nations needs to enhance its coordination with bodies like Financial Action Task Force (FATF) which have been playing a significant role in setting global standards for preventing and combating money laundering & terrorist financing.

In the statement, India said, "Terrorism is one of the most serious threats mankind faces today. The scourge of terrorism doesn't distinguish b/w countries & regions. It's the grossest affront to enjoyment of inalienable human right to life & to live in peace & security."

On August 5, Pakistan sought a discussion on Kashmir — for the third time since the abrogation of Article 370 by the Indian government last year. However, the UNSC rebuffed Pakistan's attempt and asked both the nations to resolve the issue bilaterally.

