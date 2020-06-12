SSB and local police are camping on the Indo-Nepal border in Sitamarhi After the Incident of Firing. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 12: An unprecedented incident of firing on Indians took place on Friday morning when some locals were going to Nepal as their daughter in law was there. Nepal security personnel started firing on them in which one person died.

"An incident took place around 8:40 a.m when a family belongs to a village at the border was going to Nepal as daughter-in-law was there. On the Nepal side, security personnel stopped them and asked them to go back which triggered a verbal altercation. The family called other persons as well. Nepal security personnel have fired around 15 rounds out of which 10 were in the air," DG SSB Kumar Rajesh Chandra told ANI. "Everything happened in Nepal, not on the Indian side", he added.

According to the DG, during the firing three persons suffered injuries and one person died. "A total of three persons have suffered injuries. Another person Vikesh Yadav succumbed to injuries. Two others who have sustained injuries have been identified as Umesh Ram and Uday Thakur.

One person has been detained by Nepal security personnel. We are in talks so that they release him and matter does not get escalate," DG SSB Kumar Rajesh Chandra to ANI.