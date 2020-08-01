Kathmandu, August 1: Nepal will send the newly updated map, which includes Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura as its integral part, to India, United Nations, Google and international communities. The neighbouring country will send this map by mid of August. Nepal's Minister for Land Management, Padma Aryal confirmed the development to news agency ANI.

According to reports by local media, the Nepal government is making the necessary arrangement to publish the map in English so that it could be sent to the international community. Nepal has already printed 25,000 copies of the revised map which it will distribute to provincial and public offices, reported Times Now. Nepal Govt, Charged With Favouring China, Says Sino-Indian Relations to Determine 'Future of Asia'.

The relations of both the countries hit rock-bottom after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated an 80-km-long strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand in May this year. In June, Nepal's National Assembly unanimously passed the Constitution Amendment Bill to update the country's political and administrative map incorporating three Indian territories.

The National Assembly, or the upper house of the Nepalese parliament, unanimously passed the constitution amendment bill providing for inclusion of the country's new political map in its national emblem.

On Friday, Nepal's foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali asked India to start negotiations to resolve the border row. Gyawali alleged that New Delhi did not respond to Kathmandu's request for talks on the issue. He also described a tripartite agreement signed by India, Nepal and the UK in 1947 for the recruitment of Nepalese Gorkha soldiers as "redundant".

