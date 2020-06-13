India-Nepal Border Firing: Bihar Man, Who Was Detained by Nepali Forces, Released, Says 'Troops Dragged Him From Indian Side'

Sitamarhi, June 13: Tensions escalated along the border in Bihar's Sitamarhi district on Friday after a local disagreement led to firing by the Nepal Armed Police Force in which one Indian national was killed, two received serious injuries and another was detained. Lagan Kishore, who was detained by Nepal's security personnel after firing near India-Nepal border, has been released. India-Nepal Border Firing: Nepal Security Personnel Opens Fire on Indians, One Dead, Says DG SSB Kumar Rajesh Chandra.

The Sashastra Seema Bal said that it was a local incident and has nothing to do with a border dispute between India and Nepal. The incident took place when some residents of Jankinagar in Sitamarhi went to Nepal area to meet their relatives. Reportedly, an argument broke out between Indian national and the troops which led to the firing. Indo-Nepal Border Firing: One Killed, 2 Injured in Firing by Nepal Police Along International Border in Bihar's Sitamarhi District; 1 Indian Detained

Lagan, who has now returned to Sitamarhi, said that he and others started running to India side. "But they (Nepali forces) dragged me from the Indian side, hit me with a rifle butt and took me to Nepal's Sangrampur. They told me to confess that I was brought there from Nepal. I told them you can kill me but I was brought there from India," Lagan said.

ANI Tweet:

Bihar: One person Lagan Kishore, who was detained by Nepal's security personnel yesterday after firing near India-Nepal border, returned to Sitamarhi today after being released by them. pic.twitter.com/wbwXj1ffDa — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2020

"My son and I were at the border to meet my daughter-in-law (a Nepali national). Security personnel from that side hit my son. They asked me to shut up when I asked why did they do that. They called up 10 more security personnel, they came to border fired bullets in the air," he said.

In the conflicting accounts, a 25-year-old man from Sonbarsa in Sitamarhi was killed and two others were injured and were later admitted to hospital. Bihar police said that incident took around 8:15 am on the Nepal side.

