Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

India-Nepal Border Firing: Residents of Lalbandi Village in Bihar's Sitamarhi District Fear for Their Future

News Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 12:03 AM IST
A+
A-
India-Nepal Border Firing: Residents of Lalbandi Village in Bihar's Sitamarhi District Fear for Their Future
Resident of Lalbandi village in Bihar's Sitamarhi district (Photo Credits: ANI)

Lalbandi, June 15: Residents of Lalbandi village in Bihar's Sitamarhi district on the Indo-Nepal border are still in the state of fear after an Indian national was killed in firing by the Nepal Armed Police Force last week. In the incident, two others were seriously injured. India-Nepal Border Firing: Bihar Man, Who Was Detained by Nepali Forces, Released, Says 'Troops Dragged Him From Indian Side'.

Lalbandi villagers are still scared after the last week's incident. People say that they are fearing about their future. A villager, speaking to news agency ANI said, "Situation is very tense at our village, people are fearing what might happen in future". India-Nepal Border Firing: Nepal Security Personnel Opens Fire on Indians, One Dead, Says DG SSB Kumar Rajesh Chandra.

ANI Tweet:

Last week, a person was killed after a local disagreement led to firing by Nepal's security forces. The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) said that the incident had nothing to do with the border dispute between two countries. It took place after some residents of Sithmarhi district went crossed borders to meet their relatives.

Reportedly, an argument broke out between Indian villagers and the troops which led to the firing. In the incident, a person was also detained by the Nepali forces on Friday. He was released by the troops on the following day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 12:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Bihar India India Nepal border dispute India Nepal Border Firing Lalbandi Lalbandi village Nepal Nepal Firing Nepal India border shooting Sitamarhi Sitamarhi India Nepal
You might also like
Mohammad Hafeez Questions Team India’s Approach During CWC 2019 Match vs England, Says ‘I Did Not See the Match-Winning Intent’ (Watch Video)
Cricket

Mohammad Hafeez Questions Team India’s Approach During CWC 2019 Match vs England, Says ‘I Did Not See the Match-Winning Intent’ (Watch Video)
Real Betis vs Granada, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

Real Betis vs Granada, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Motorola One Fusion+ Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; Prices, Features & Specifications
Technology

Motorola One Fusion+ Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; Prices, Features & Specifications
Realme Watch Scheduled for Online Sale Tomorrow via Flipkart & Realme Site; Prices, Specifications & Offers
Technology

Realme Watch Scheduled for Online Sale Tomorrow via Flipkart & Realme Site; Prices, Specifications & Offers
Two Indian Embassy Staffers Freed by Pakistan After 'Reported Arrest' in Islamabad
News

Two Indian Embassy Staffers Freed by Pakistan After 'Reported Arrest' in Islamabad
Coronavirus Vaccine: India's Panacea Biotec Targets Phase 1 of Human Trials in October, Roll-Out of 40 Million Doses in Early 2021
News

Coronavirus Vaccine: India's Panacea Biotec Targets Phase 1 of Human Trials in October, Roll-Out of 40 Million Doses in Early 2021
Steve Smith Calls Virat Kohli ‘Freak’ As Fan Asks Him to Describe Indian Captain in One Word
Cricket

Steve Smith Calls Virat Kohli ‘Freak’ As Fan Asks Him to Describe Indian Captain in One Word
Rohit Sharma Trolls Netizen Who Asked Him to Describe Virat Kohli in One Word (See Post)
Cricket

Rohit Sharma Trolls Netizen Who Asked Him to Describe Virat Kohli in One Word (See Post)
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement