India-Nepal Border Firing: Residents of Lalbandi Village in Bihar's Sitamarhi District Fear for Their Future

Lalbandi, June 15: Residents of Lalbandi village in Bihar's Sitamarhi district on the Indo-Nepal border are still in the state of fear after an Indian national was killed in firing by the Nepal Armed Police Force last week. In the incident, two others were seriously injured. India-Nepal Border Firing: Bihar Man, Who Was Detained by Nepali Forces, Released, Says 'Troops Dragged Him From Indian Side'.

Lalbandi villagers are still scared after the last week's incident. People say that they are fearing about their future. A villager, speaking to news agency ANI said, "Situation is very tense at our village, people are fearing what might happen in future". India-Nepal Border Firing: Nepal Security Personnel Opens Fire on Indians, One Dead, Says DG SSB Kumar Rajesh Chandra.

Bihar: Residents of Lalbandi village in Sitamarhi on the Indo-Nepal border say they are in a state of fear after an Indian was killed in firing by Nepal's security forces. A villager says, "Situation is very tense at our village, people are fearing what might happen in future".

Last week, a person was killed after a local disagreement led to firing by Nepal's security forces. The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) said that the incident had nothing to do with the border dispute between two countries. It took place after some residents of Sithmarhi district went crossed borders to meet their relatives.

Reportedly, an argument broke out between Indian villagers and the troops which led to the firing. In the incident, a person was also detained by the Nepali forces on Friday. He was released by the troops on the following day.

