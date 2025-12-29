Anakapalli, December 29: A fire erupted in the two coaches of the Tata - Ernakulam Express near Elamanchilin town, Anakapalli district, Andhra Pradesh, officials said on Monday. Anakapalli SP Tuhin Sinha confirmed that one person has lost his life in the incident. Further, the Railway authorities stated that one coach was engulfed in flames.

The locomotive pilot brought the train to an immediate halt, allowing for the swift evacuation of passengers. Vizianagaram Train Derailment: 5 Bogies of Goods Train Derail at Vizianagaram Signature Bridge in Andhra Pradesh, Operation To Clear Derailed Wagons Underway (Watch Video).

Further details are awaited.

