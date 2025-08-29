A goods train derailed in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram today, August 29. According to news agency ANI, the goods train derailed at the Vizianagaram Signature Bridge in Vizianagaram, sending five bogies off the tracks. Soon after the incident came to light, support staff, railway officials, and police officers arrived at the scene to clear the derailed wagons. Andhra Pradesh Bus Fight Video: Hair Pulled, Slaps Fly as Women Passengers Fight Inside APSRTC Bus, Clip Goes Viral.

Goods Train Derails in Vizianagaram

#WATCH | Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh: A goods train derails at the Vizianagaram Signature Bridge, sending five bogies off the tracks. Support staff, railway officials, and police officers arrive on the scene to clear the derailed wagons. pic.twitter.com/sGfcTRTAEH — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2025

