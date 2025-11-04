Mumbai, November 4: The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has partnered with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to simplify the process of submitting life certificates for pensioners under the Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995. Through this collaboration, pensioners can now submit their Digital Life Certificates (DLCs) from the comfort of their homes, eliminating the need to visit banks or EPFO offices. The move aims to make the pension verification process more convenient, especially for elderly citizens living in rural or remote areas.

The MoU was signed during the 73rd Foundation Day of EPFO in New Delhi, in the presence of Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Under the initiative, IPPB will use its vast postal network of 1.65 lakh post offices and three lakh postal service providers, including Postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks, to deliver doorstep Digital Life Certificate services. Equipped with biometric-enabled devices, postal staff will help pensioners complete the process using fingerprint or face authentication. The EPFO will bear the full cost of issuing the certificates, ensuring the service remains completely free for pensioners. PF Withdrawal: EPFO Members Can Now Withdraw up to 100% of ‘Eligible Balance’ in Provident Fund Account.

How Postal Workers Will Verify Pensioners

According to The Economic Times report, the initiative will enable pensioners to submit their Digital Life Certificates (DLCs) through India Post Payments Bank’s vast postal network, ensuring accessibility across even the most remote corners of the country. With over 1.65 lakh post offices and three lakh postal service providers, including Postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks, IPPB will act as the bridge between pensioners and the EPFO. Each postal worker will be equipped with a Doorstep Banking device that allows authentication through fingerprints or facial recognition, helping pensioners complete the process securely without visiting any office. EPFO Foundation Day: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Launches Employee Enrollment Scheme 2025 to Boost Citizen-Centric Service Delivery.

Doorstep Digital Life Certificate Service for Pensioners

No more long queues or stress! Pensioners can now submit their Life Certificate digitally from the comfort of their home through India Post Payments Bank (IPPB). Verify your details using your Aadhaar, mobile number, account number, and pension details — and get your Pramaan ID… pic.twitter.com/pOuqp5RmEJ — India Post Payments Bank (@IPPBOnline) November 4, 2025

Officials said this collaboration would especially benefit pensioners in rural and semi-urban regions who face challenges accessing traditional banking facilities. Many senior citizens struggle to travel long distances or stand in queues to verify their life certificates each year. Through this initiative, the verification process becomes not only simpler but also more inclusive, ensuring that no pensioner is left behind due to mobility issues or lack of digital access. The EPFO will bear all operational costs, making the service completely free of charge for beneficiaries.

R Viswesvaran, Managing Director and CEO of IPPB, said the partnership reinforces the government’s Digital India and Ease of Living vision by bringing essential financial and citizen services to every doorstep. The service builds on the Jeevan Pramaan platform, which uses Aadhaar-based biometric verification to confirm a pensioner’s life status. Introduced in 2020, IPPB’s doorstep Digital Life Certificate service has already benefited lakhs of pensioners. The latest collaboration with EPFO is set to expand this reach to millions under the Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995, further promoting transparency, efficiency, and convenience in pension disbursal.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of India Post Payments Bank). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2025 12:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).