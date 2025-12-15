Mumbai, December 15: Wondering how much you’ve saved in your EPF account? The good news is that it's easier than ever to find out! Many employees often want to check their PF balance quickly but do not wish to log in to the EPFO portal each time. Whether it’s forgetting a password or simply wanting a faster update, the EPFO now offers several easy ways to check your balance using just your phone. Is 25% of Your PF Balance Permanently Locked Until Retirement Under EPFO New Rules? PIB Fact-Checks Misleading Claim by TMC MP Saket Gokhale.

Keeping track of your Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) balance is an important part of financial planning. Regularly checking your balance helps ensure timely contributions from your employer and offers a clearer view of your long-term savings. Whether you’re preparing for a major expense, dealing with an urgent need, or simply monitoring your finances, staying informed about your EPF status can support smarter decisions. PF Withdrawal: EPFO Members Can Now Withdraw up to 100% of ‘Eligible Balance’ in Provident Fund Account.

How To Check EPF Balance: Via Website

Visit the official website at www.epfindia.gov.in.

Go to the ‘Services’ section and choose ‘For Employees.’

Click on the ‘Member Passbook’ option under ‘Services.’

You will be redirected to passbook.epfindia.gov.in.

Log in using your UAN, password, and captcha code.

Once logged in, you can view or download your EPF passbook.

How To Check EPF Balance: With Umang App

Install the UMANG app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Sign up with your mobile number and verify it using the OTP.

On the main screen, select the 'EPFO' option.

Go to ‘Employee Centric Services.’

Tap on ‘View Passbook.’

Enter your UAN to check your EPF balance and view account details.

How To Check EPF Balance: Using the EPFO Member E-Sewa Portal

Visit the official portal: https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/.

Log in using your UAN and password.

Click on the ‘View’ tab in the top menu.

Select ‘Passbook’ to check your monthly PF contributions.

You can also download or print your passbook.

This is helpful when applying for a PF withdrawal or transfer.

How To Check EPF Balance: Via SMS (Without Internet)

Your UAN must be active, and KYC (Aadhaar, PAN, bank) must be updated.

Open the SMS app on your phone.

Type: EPFOHO UAN.

Send it to 7738299899.

You’ll get a message with your PF balance and last deposit details.

To get the message in your language, add a code:

HIN for Hindi

TAM for Tamil

MAR for Marathi

BEN for Bengali

KAN for Kannada

TEL for Telugu

Example: EPFOHO UAN TAM for Tamil reply

How To Check EPF Balance: Via Missed Call

If you don’t have internet, just give a missed call to check your PF balance.

Dial 9966044425 from your mobile number linked to your UAN.

The call will cut automatically.

You’ll get a free SMS with your EPF balance within seconds.

Works on all types of phones, and no internet is needed.

