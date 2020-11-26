New Delhi, November 26: India reported 44,489 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the coronavirus tally to 92,66,706. A total of 524 people succumbed to COVID-19 since Wednesday morning. Till now, the deadly virus has claimed 1,35,223 lives in India. Meanwhile, 36,367 COVID-19 patients recovered in the past 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 86,79,138 people have discharged from hospital so far, while one patient has migrated to another country. Currently, there are 4,52,344 active cases in India. Coronavirus Live Tracker in India.

Notably, active cases in the country increased by over 7,000 as compared to the previous day. The recovery rate improved to 93.66 percent, while the case mortality rate dipped to 1.46 percent. India is the second worst-affected country by COVID-19 after the United States.

Tweet by ANI:

With 44,489 new #COVID19 infections, India's total cases rise to 92,66,706 With 524 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,35,223 . Total active cases at 4,52,344 Total discharged cases at 86,79,138 with 36,367 new discharges in last 24 hrs pic.twitter.com/234QqoZyPk — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state of the country. The state also reported 6,159 fresh cases on Wednesday, taking the overall COVID-19 tally to 17,95,959. Sixty-five people also lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra on November 25. Maharashtra's recovery rate dropped, from 92.69 per cent to 92.64 percent for the fourth consecutive day.

Delhi witnessed a dip in daily COVID-19 cases, as the national capital reported 5,246 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while 99 more fatalities pushed the city's death toll to 8,720. It was after five days that the national capital recorded single-day death toll below 100. Notably, amid rising cases of COVID-19, many states have also imposed night curfew to control infections.

