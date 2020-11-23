New Delhi, November 23: Cyclone Nivar is expected to make a landfall between Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in Puducherry on November 25. The cyclonic storm is expected to bring in heavy to extremely heavy rains in southern states of India during the landfall. You can track the Cyclone Nivar Path Live Using the Cyclone Tracker. The Cyclone Nivar is moving in a westerly direction towards north Sri Lanka and south Tamil Nadu coast, the coastal areas of the southern state is expected to receive heavy rain between November 23-26.

S Balachandran, the deputy director-general of the regional meteorological centre, Chennai, told news agency ANI that the cyclonic storm is likely to cross between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram by November 25 afternoon. The Depression is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around November 25 afternoon as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph. Cyclone Gati Weakens Into Cyclonic Storm, Cyclone Nivar Brewing Over Bay of Bengal Expected to Make Landfall Between Mahabalipuram and Karaikal on November 25.

Here's the tweet by IMD:

D over SW and adjoining SE BOB moved NWwards,lay centred near Lat 9.5°N and Long 84.2°E, at 0830 IST of today.Very likely to intensify into a CS during next 24 hrs and cross TamilNadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around 25th Nov 2020 afternoon as SCS. pic.twitter.com/VI0z09k0HM — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 23, 2020

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression over Bay of Bengal about 600 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 630 km south-southeast of Chennai. It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours. The rainfall activity is likely to increase over south peninsular India from today onwards with rainfall/thunderstorm activity over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during November 24 to 26 and over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalseema and Telangana during November 25 to 26, 2020.

Meanwhile, extremely heavy rainfall activity also very likely over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during November 24 and 25 and over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalseema on November 25 and 26 and over Telangana on November 26, 2020.

