New Delhi, August 8: The coronavirus tally in India inched closer to 21-lakh mark with a single day spike of 61,537 cases and 933 deaths in the past 24 hours. With the latest spike in COVID-19 cases, the total tally in India mounted to 20,88,612. Of the total cases, there are 6,19,088 active cases in the country while, 14,27,006 patients have been cured /discharged or migrated. The death toll due to coronavirus in India surged to 42,518, the Ministry of Health informed in its health bulletin on Saturday. COVID-19 Vaccine: Serum Institute of India Enters into New Partnership With Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) om Saturday informed that India has so far conducted 2,33,87,171 COVID-19 tests up to August 7. Of the total tests, 5,98,778 samples were tested on Friday alone. India continues to be the third-worst hit after the US and Brazil. The US has nearly 50 lakh coronavirus cases while Brazil accounts for more than 29 lakh cases. India's COVID-19 Case Fatality Rate 2.15%, Lowest Since Lockdown Started.

In India, several states including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have recorded the highest number of cases. Maharashtra is the worst-hit till now with 4,90,262 cases. The state reported 10,483 new patients on Friday while the death toll in the state touched 17,092 with 300 fatalities, the state health department said.

Tamil Nadu was the second severely affected state with the tally surging to 285,024. The southern state reported 5,880 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the state's tally over 2.85 lakh. Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 1,192 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking tally to 1,42,723. The death toll mounted to 4,082 with 23 more fatalities. Andhra Pradesh crossed two lakh mark in COVID-19 cases with over 10,000 fresh infections for the third day in a row.

The global coronavirus cases topped 19.2 million, while the deaths rose to over 719,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of August 8, the total number of cases stood at 19,295,350 and the fatalities rose to 719,805. The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,940,939 and 161,328, respectively, according to the CSSE.

