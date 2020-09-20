New Delhi, September 20: Coronavirus cases in India crossed 54 lakh-mark on Sunday after 92,605 people tested positive of the deadly virus in the past 24 hours. India’s COVID-19 tally increased to 54,00,620. Since Saturday morning, 1,133 people succumbed to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 86,752. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are currently 10,10,824 active cases in the country. Till now, 43,03,043 people have recovered from the disease in the country.

Over 12 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 6,36,61,060 samples tested up to September 19. India’s recovery rate is 79.28 percent, while case fatality rate stands at 1.61. As per the Union Health Ministry, 70 percent of the cases in the country are due to co-morbidities. India Tops List of Countries With Most COVID-19 Cases and Deaths in Last 2 Weeks; US, Brazil Stand 2nd and 3rd.

Tweet by ANI:

India's #COVID19 case tally crosses 54-lakh mark with a spike of 92,605 new cases & 1,133 deaths in last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 54,00,620 including 10,10,824 active cases, 43,03,044 cured/discharged/migrated & 86,752 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/03PoM35kdm — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state of the country. The western state recorded 21,907 new cases and 425 deaths on Saturday. The number of recoveries in Maharashtra outnumbered new infections on September 19. The state notched a new record of 23,501 COVID-19 recoveries. Maharashtra’s recovery rate improved for the third consecutive day - from 71.47 per cent to 72.22 per cent - while the current mortality rate stood at 2.71 per cent on Saturday.

On Saturday, India overtook the United States to register the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries in the world. The Ministry further stated that timely steps taken by the government to detect the virus have resulted in this global achievement. Globally, more than 30.6 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus so far. United States id the worst-affected country in the world.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 20, 2020 10:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).