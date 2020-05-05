Indian Army Confirms 24 People, Admitted in Army’s Research and Referral Hospital, Tested Positive With Coronavirus; Shifts All to Base Hospital in Delhi Cantt

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 5: Indian Army Colonel Aman Anand on Tuesday informed that 24 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Indian Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi. The Army Spokesperson informed that all of them have been shifted to Base Hospital in Delhi Cantt.

Informing about the latest development, Indian Army Spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand said, as quoted by new agency ANI, "24 patients, including serving & retired military personnel & dependents, admitted in Army Hospital (Research and Referral) all from Oncology Department have tested positive for the virus and shifted to Base Hospital in Delhi Cantt." Indian Army Has 8 Coronavirus Positive Cases So Far, Says Army Chief General MM Naravane.

Here's what Colonel Aman Anand said:

#UPDATE 24 patients, including serving & retired military personnel & dependents, admitted in Army Hospital (Research and Referral) all from Oncology Department have tested positive for the virus and shifted to Base Hospital in Delhi Cantt: Colonel Aman Anand, Army Spokesperson https://t.co/191JHonQgD — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020

Earlier in April, the Indian Army informed that so far there are eight positive cases in the Army. Army Chief Gen MM Naravane had said, "Out of the eight positive cases, two are doctors and one is a nursing assistant. Four people are responding well to the treatment." He further informed that the coronavirus patient in Ladakh has now recovered and has even joined duty.