Indian Army Has 8 Coronavirus Positive Cases So Far, Says Army Chief General MM Naravane

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Jammu and Kashmir, April 17: The Indian Army informed that so far there are eight positive cases in the Army. Speaking to ANI, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane said, "Out of the eight positive cases, two are doctors and one is a nursing assistant. Four people are responding well to the treatment." He further informed that the coronavirus patient in Ladakh has now recovered and has even joined duty.

He added that personnel who have not come in contact with any infected person are being moved back to units. Referring to the attacks by Pakistan, Naravane said, "While we are busy not only helping our own citizens but the rest of the world by sending medical teams and exporting medicines, on the other hand, Pakistan is only exporting terror. This doesn’t augur well."

The Indian Army on Thursday, issued a directive to all its military establishments, cantonments, formation headquarters and units, asking them to strictly ensure no movement of forces till April 19 in view of the extended lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The total number of coronavirus positive cases increased to 13,387 on Friday, while the death toll jumped to 437. Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 13,387, Death Toll Jumps to 437.

Here's what Army Chief Gen MM Naravane spoke during his interaction with ANI:

As per the order, in the Army headquarters, the wings handling military operations, military intelligence, operational logistics and strategic movement will continue to operate with bare minimum staff strength till April 19. Maharashtra continues to be the worst hit in the coronavirus pandemic, followed by Delhi and Tamil Nadu.