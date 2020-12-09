New Delhi, December 9: India on Tuesday ordered Smash 2000 Plus fire control and electro-optic sight systems from an Israeli company for the Indian Navy. Smash 2000 Plus can be used to tackle the threat from small drones. These anti-drone sights mounted on guns and rifles can be used in day and night conditions.

The Navy has ordered an undisclosed number of Smash 2000 Plus. According to a report published in The Times of India, each site will cost less than Rs 10 lakh and has a range up to 120 metres. The delivery of Smash 2000 Plus will take place next year. Lockheed Martin Shares First Picture of MH-60 'Romeo' Helicopter For The Indian Navy With Indian Colours on The Navy Day 2020.

An Indian firm in collaboration with Israeli original equipment manufacturer Smart Shooter will execute the entire project. In recent times, swarms of small drones are used to destroy the air defences of an adversary. Defence Ministry Signs Rs 880 Crore-Contract With Israel Weapons Industries to Procure 16,479 Light Machine Guns For Indian Army.

According to the media house, India will also work with the United States in developing air-launched small aerial systems or drone swarms as well as anti-drone technologies. These will be called “counter-UAS rocket, artillery and mortar systems” and will be developed he bilateral Defence Technology and Trade Initiative.

