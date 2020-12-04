Washington, December 4: The United States defence major Lockheed Martin on Friday shared the first picture of of the MH-60 Romeo multi-role helicopter for the Indian Navy. In the image released by Lockheed Martin, the helicopter is carrying the Indian colours. India has placed orders for 24 MH-60 Romeo multi-role helicopters with the US under the government to government deal.

Lockheed Martin released the first picture of the helicopter on the 49th Indian Navy Day. Earlier this year in February, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday cleared a USD 2.4 billion deal to acquire 24 naval multi-role MH-60 ‘Romeo’ helicopters. India Inches Closer to Purchase 24 MH-60 ‘Romeo’ Helicopters From US; Cabinet Committee on Security Approves $2.4 Billion Deal.

Image of MH-60 Multirole Helicopter For The Indian Navy:

American firm Lockheed Martin today shared the first picture of the MH-60 Romeo multi-role helicopter for the Indian Navy in Indian colours. India has placed orders for 24 of these helicopters under a government to government deal. pic.twitter.com/3NgRQgC5b1 — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2020

In May this year, Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, signed a contract with the US Navy (USN) to provide 24 MH-60 Romeo helicopters to the Indian Navy. The first helicopter delivery to the Indian Navy is anticipated in early 2021. US Approves Sale of 24 MH 60 Romeo Seahawk Helicopters to India for USD 2.4 Bn.

These helicopters will be armed with torpedoes and missiles for robust anti-submarine warfare capabilities, reported The Times of India. The choppers are manufactured by Sikorsky-Lockheed Martin and will be directly bought from the US government under a Foreign Military Sales. The Indian Navy is also looking to procure 111 Naval Utility Helicopters to replace ageing Chetaks.

