New Delhi, December 29: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed chargesheet against 24 accused in the Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) fraud case. A Mumbai based private company was also named in the chargesheet. According to reports, the IOB suffered a loss of Rs 297.80 crore due to fraud,

Other people who are named in the chargesheet, include, directors and proprietors of associate companies of the Mumbai based firm and the then officials of the bank for allegedly causing financial loss to the bank. Earlier in the day, the CBI, carried out searches at 14 locations in connection with the case. Indian Overseas Bank Seeks About Rs 1,000 Cr Capital Support from Govt.

Tweet by ANI:

Central Bureau of Investigation today filed chargesheet against 24 accused incl a Mumbai based private company; its Director, then officials of Indian Overseas Bank,Directors/proprietors of associated companies/firms for causing alleged loss of approx Rs 297.80 cr to the Bank:CBI — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2020

The investigative agency also registered a case against Haryana-based Richa Industries Ltd and its directors. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said that it had attached properties to the tune of Rs 6.03 crore of various accused. Indian Overseas Bank Q1 Profit at Rs 121 Cr.

Notably, The ED initiated the probe on the basis of the CBI case against Ashu Mehra, Assistant Manager, Indian Overseas Bank, Amanpreet Singh Sodhi, proprietor of Heights International, Dinesh Kumar, proprietor of Vision Procon, Gaurav Kirpal and Aman Kirpal both Directors of Saibhakti Impex Pvt Ltd and others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2020 09:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).