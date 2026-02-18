Delhi, February 18: The Delhi Police have initiated a high-level probe and conducted multiple raids on Blinkit warehouses following revelations that prohibited "button knives" used in two recent murders were purchased through the quick commerce platform. On Wednesday, February 18, police confirmed that an FIR has been registered against the Zomato-owned service under the Arms Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The investigation was triggered after suspects in separate stabbing cases in Southeast Delhi confessed to receiving the lethal weapons via 10-minute delivery just hours before the crimes.

The police action focuses on how a platform designed for groceries and household essentials was able to list and deliver spring-actuated knives, which are categorized as prohibited weapons in the national capital. While e-commerce platforms have previously faced scrutiny for selling such items, the "quick commerce" element has added a new layer of concern for law enforcement. Investigators argue that the ease and speed of access to these weapons may be contributing to a surge in impulsive street violence and heinous crimes across the city. Zomato Delivery Partner Assaulted at Pizza Hut Outlet in Hyderabad Over Poor Customer Rating, Video Goes Viral.

Blinkit Faces Legal Action: Raids and Warehouse Inspections

Following the registration of the FIR, specialised teams from the Delhi Police conducted raids at several Blinkit "dark stores" (mini-warehouses) in the Okhla and Badarpur areas. During these inspections, officers sought to understand the platform’s inventory management and vendor onboarding processes.

The police have seized digital records of sales made over the last three months to determine the volume of such knives distributed across the city. Senior officials stated that the platform failed to implement adequate filters or age-verification measures for items that could be used as dangerous weapons. Rat Poison Order Raises Alarm: Blinkit Delivery Agent Cancels Midnight Delivery, Alerts Police and Saves Woman in Tamil Nadu (Video).

Connection to Recent Fatalities]

The crackdown is directly linked to two specific murder investigations from the past week. In one instance, a 19-year-old was stabbed to death during a scuffle over a minor dispute; the accused later told police he had "ordered the knife online" that same morning because it was easily available on his phone.

In another case, a shopkeeper was attacked with a similar button-operated blade. Forensic analysis of the weapons recovered from both crime scenes showed they matched the product descriptions and packaging of items sold on the Blinkit app.

Under a 1999 notification by the Delhi government, the manufacture, sale, and possession of knives with blades longer than 7.62 cm or those featuring spring-opening mechanisms (button knives) are strictly regulated or banned without a license.

Police maintain that by facilitating the sale of these items, the platform has bypassed established safety protocols. "Quick commerce cannot become a medium for bypassing the law of the land," a senior investigator noted. "Every seller on these platforms must be vetted, and prohibited items must be geofenced and blocked."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2026 05:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).