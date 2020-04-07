Indian Railways Expedites Efforts to Produce PPE Overall Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Aims to Make 1000 Coveralls Daily

Healthcare workers (Photo Credits: PIB)

New Delhi, April 7: The Indian Railways has expedited efforts to produce PPE type overall as the nation is battling against the coronavirus pandemic. Their aim is to make up to 1000 PPE overall for railway doctors and paramedics every day. Around 17 railway workshops are gearing up for production of PPE type overall on a mission mode. The Indian Railways is also considering to supply 50 percent of the overalls to other medical professionals on the front line. Indian Railways Convert 2500 Train Coaches Into Isolation Wards Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, 4000 Patients Can be Admitted (See Pictures).

A lab run by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) recently approved design and material of PPE overall produced by railways' workshop at Jagadhari. Material for all the overalls is being procured centrally at Jagadhari which is located near many big textile industries in Punjab. "This PPE overall will offer much-needed protection to railway doctors and paramedics working on the front line of COVID care at hospitals of railways," the Ministry of Railways said. Coronavirus Pandemic: India Receives 1.70 Lakh PPE Coveralls From China, Over Two Lakh N95 Masks Being Distributed to Hospitals.

Technical specifications of these PPEs are ready and material suppliers are in place. "This development is a big boost to equip our doctors and paramedics on the front line of this battle against COVID -19. The production facilities can be further ramped up," the ministry said. India has recieved 1.70 lakh PPE coveralls from China which have been donated to the government of India. According to the government, there are 3,87,473 PPEs in the country.

Besides PPE coveralls, the government has begun distribution of two lakh domestically produced N95 masks. About 16 lakh N95 masks are presently available in the country, and this figure will increase with the fresh supply of 2 lakh masks. The Indian Railways has turned 2500 train coaches into isolation wards where 4000 coronavirus patients can be admitted. According to the Ministry of Railways, an average of 375 coaches are being converted into isolation wards in a day.