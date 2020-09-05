New Delhi, September 5: The coronavirus tally in India crossed 40 lakh mark on Saturday with a single-day spike of 86,432 new COVID-19 cases and 1,089 deaths in the past 24 hours. With the latest spike, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stand at 40,23,179. Of the total cases, 8,46,395 are active cases, while a total of 31,07,223 people have been cured /discharged from hospitals. The death toll in India due to COVID-19 has mounted to 69,561, the Ministry of Health said. COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News Update: Early Results of Novavax's NVX-CoV2373 Show No Side-Effects.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday informed that the total number of samples tested up to September 4 stands at 4,77,38,491 including 10,59,346 samples tested on Friday alone. The number of patients recovering is seeing a steady rise over the past several months. India has registered more than 60,000 recoveries each day, eighth day in a row. COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Expected to Start in Mid-2021, Says WHO.



Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit by coronavirus with a total tally rising to 8,63,062 after a spike of 19,218 new cases and 378 deaths, the state health department said. In Mumbai, the number of coronavirus cases touched 152,024 with 1,929 new cases on Friday. Meanwhile, with 35 fatalities, the death toll in the city increased to 7,799.

In Gujarat, the coronavirus tally crossed 1 lakh mark with 1,320 new COVID-19 cases. The state tally rose to 1,01,695 while the death toll went up by 14 to 3,078. In Tamil Nadu, the number of active coronavirus cases came down from the 52,000 range to 51,633 on Friday, the Health Department said. The total positive cases till date in Tamil Nadu were 4,51,827 while 3,92,507 have been cured. On the global front, India still remains the third worst hit nation with the COVID-19 pandemic after the US and Brazil.

