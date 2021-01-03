New Delhi, January 3: India registered 18,117 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its national tally to 1,03,23,966, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. India also reported 217 fresh fatalities due to COVID-19 infection, taking the nationwide death toll to 149435. Presently, there are 2,47,220 active cases of coronavirus in the country, down from 2,50,183 yesterday. COVID-19 Live Tracker.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 99,27,310 people have so far recovered in the country, including 20,923 reported over the past day. One patient had migrated to another country. A total of 17,48,99,783 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till now. Of these, 9,58,125 samples were tested on Saturday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. COVID-19 Vaccination in India Schedule: Who Will Get the Coronavirus Vaccine First in the Country? Dr Harsh Vardhan Lists Out Categories for Phase 1.

Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state by the pandemic with 19,38,854 total cases, including 49,631 deaths and 18,34,935 recoveries. The state recorded 3,218 fresh cases and 51 deaths in the past 24 hours. Mumbai city recorded 593 new cases during the day, which pushed its case count to 2,94,660, while its death toll rose to 11,132 with seven patients dying.

Globally, the overall number of coronavirus cases topped 84.5 million, while the deaths surged to more than 1.83 million on Sunday. According to Johns Hopkins University, the current global caseload and death toll stood at 84,517,989 and 1,834,963, respectively.

The United States is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 20,396,243 and 349,933, respectively. India has the second-highest number of infections in the world. Brazil currently accounts for the second-highest number of fatalities at 195,725.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2021 09:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).