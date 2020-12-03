New Delhi, December 3: With 35,551 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, India's total caseload reached 95,34,965 on Thursday. It is the 26th straight day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7. According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 526 new deaths occurred due to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 1,38,648. Government Never Spoke About Vaccinating Entire Country, Says Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Health Ministry.

Presently, there are 4,22,943 active cases in the country. A total of 89,73,373 have recovered from the COVID-19 infection and have been discharged of which 40,726 were discharged in the last 24 hours. One patient had migrated to another country. Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with 18,32,176 confirmed cases and 47,246 deaths so far. The recoveries in the state stand at 16,91,412. Health Ministry Asks States to Form Expert Groups to Determine COVID-19 Test Rates.

The samples tested up to December 2 total 14,35,57,647 including 11,11,698 samples tested on Wednesday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research. Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 64.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.49 million.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the current global caseload and death toll stood at 64,447,657 and 1,491,559, respectively. The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 13,916,543 and 273,316, respectively. While India comes in second place in terms of cases, Brazil currently accounts for the second-highest number of fatalities at 174,515.

