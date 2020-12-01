New Delhi, December 1: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary of the Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the government never spoke about administering COVID-19 vaccine to the entire nation. He said,"

I just want to make this clear that the govt has never spoken about vaccinating the entire country. It's important that we discuss such scientific issues, based on factual information only," as reported by the news agency ANI. However,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in October 2020, that the Government has been preparing a detailed road map to reach the vaccine to every single citizen as soon as it is readily available.