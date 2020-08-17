Mumbai, August 17: India reported a spike of 57,982 cases and 941 deaths reported in the past 24 hours. The coronavirus tally in the country increased to 26,47,664 including 6,76,900 active cases on Monday. The good news is that 19,19,843 people have been discharged, migrated. The death toll, on the other hand, has mounted to 50,921 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare numbers.
Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) tested 3,00,41,400 samples till August 17. Out of which, 7,31,697 COVID-19 samples were tested on Sunday. The COVID-19 death toll in Maharashtra crossed 20,000-mark on Sunday after 288 casualties were reported in the state. 20,037 people succumbed to COVID-19 in Maharashtra so far. The case fatality rate (CSR) in the state stood at 3.36 per cent. India Has Exceeded 3 Crore COVID-19 Tests So Far, Aggressive Testing Across Country Keeping Fatality Rate Low, Says Health Ministry.
Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1154
|24
|1128
|96
|24
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|88138
|1769
|191117
|10414
|2562
|87
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|882
|30
|1771
|21
|5
|4
|Assam
|22090
|543
|53286
|1593
|182
|7
|5
|Bihar
|32591
|45
|68510
|3580
|450
|8
|6
|Chandigarh
|863
|54
|1118
|27
|28
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|4807
|313
|10046
|189
|134
|4
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|457
|7
|1384
|53
|2
|9
|Delhi
|11489
|123
|136251
|1143
|4188
|10
|10
|Goa
|3753
|33
|7488
|331
|98
|5
|11
|Gujarat
|14241
|45
|60553
|1015
|2765
|19
|12
|Haryana
|6943
|195
|38939
|591
|528
|10
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1342
|38
|2632
|81
|19
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|6818
|209
|20676
|734
|527
|7
|15
|Jharkhand
|8137
|281
|14024
|509
|228
|4
|16
|Karnataka
|81284
|2075
|134811
|6629
|3831
|114
|17
|Kerala
|14944
|798
|27795
|803
|146
|7
|18
|Ladakh
|592
|25
|1307
|4
|10
|1
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|9986
|58
|33353
|948
|1094
|13
|20
|Maharashtra
|156719
|4854
|408286
|6844
|19749
|322
|21
|Manipur
|1939
|114
|2438
|78
|13
|22
|Meghalaya
|690
|49
|596
|15
|6
|23
|Mizoram
|421
|112
|356
|8
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|2011
|105
|1321
|123
|8
|25
|Odisha
|16066
|966
|40727
|1521
|333
|9
|26
|Puducherry
|3024
|144
|4224
|215
|106
|27
|Punjab
|10407
|453
|18863
|535
|771
|40
|28
|Rajasthan
|13863
|86
|45254
|1357
|862
|16
|29
|Sikkim
|486
|30
|661
|38
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|54213
|497
|272251
|5236
|5641
|127
|31
|Telengana
|22542
|837
|68126
|1930
|693
|9
|32
|Tripura
|1855
|59
|5151
|63
|55
|5
|33
|Uttarakhand
|4041
|75
|7748
|246
|151
|4
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|51437
|1011
|96231
|3705
|2393
|58
|35
|West Bengal
|27219
|369
|83836
|2647
|2377
|58
|Total#
|677444
|9224
|1862258
|53322
|49980
|944
At the time when the cases are spurting in the country, the Ministry of Health on Monday said that India had exceeded three crore COVID-19 tests so far. The Ministry highlighted how aggressive coronavirus testing has helped in early identification and isolation of COVID-19 positive cases. "Aggressive testing coupled with efficient clinical treatment brings the Fatality Rate down. Thus, enhanced and timely testing is not only keeping the Positivity Rate low but also the Fatality Rate low", the Ministry tweeted.
