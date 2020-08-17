Mumbai, August 17: India reported a spike of  57,982 cases and 941 deaths reported in the past 24 hours. The coronavirus tally in the country increased to 26,47,664 including 6,76,900 active cases on Monday. The good news is that 19,19,843 people have been discharged, migrated. The death toll, on the other hand, has mounted to 50,921 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare numbers.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) tested 3,00,41,400 samples till August 17. Out of which, 7,31,697 COVID-19 samples were tested on Sunday. The COVID-19 death toll in Maharashtra crossed 20,000-mark on Sunday after 288 casualties were reported in the state. 20,037 people succumbed to COVID-19 in Maharashtra so far. The case fatality rate (CSR) in the state stood at 3.36 per cent. India Has Exceeded 3 Crore COVID-19 Tests So Far, Aggressive Testing Across Country Keeping Fatality Rate Low, Says Health Ministry.

India Records Around 58,000 Coronavirus Cases & 941 Deaths in Past 24 Hours:

Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1154 24  1128 96  24
2 Andhra Pradesh 88138 1769  191117 10414  2562 87 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 882 30  1771 21  5
4 Assam 22090 543  53286 1593  182
5 Bihar 32591 45  68510 3580  450
6 Chandigarh 863 54  1118 27  28
7 Chhattisgarh 4807 313  10046 189  134
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 457 1384 53  2
9 Delhi 11489 123  136251 1143  4188 10 
10 Goa 3753 33  7488 331  98
11 Gujarat 14241 45  60553 1015  2765 19 
12 Haryana 6943 195  38939 591  528 10 
13 Himachal Pradesh 1342 38  2632 81  19
14 Jammu and Kashmir 6818 209  20676 734  527
15 Jharkhand 8137 281  14024 509  228
16 Karnataka 81284 2075  134811 6629  3831 114 
17 Kerala 14944 798  27795 803  146
18 Ladakh 592 25  1307 10
19 Madhya Pradesh 9986 58  33353 948  1094 13 
20 Maharashtra 156719 4854  408286 6844  19749 322 
21 Manipur 1939 114  2438 78  13
22 Meghalaya 690 49  596 15  6
23 Mizoram 421 112  356 0
24 Nagaland 2011 105  1321 123  8
25 Odisha 16066 966  40727 1521  333
26 Puducherry 3024 144  4224 215  106
27 Punjab 10407 453  18863 535  771 40 
28 Rajasthan 13863 86  45254 1357  862 16 
29 Sikkim 486 30  661 38  1
30 Tamil Nadu 54213 497  272251 5236  5641 127 
31 Telengana 22542 837  68126 1930  693
32 Tripura 1855 59  5151 63  55
33 Uttarakhand 4041 75  7748 246  151
34 Uttar Pradesh 51437 1011  96231 3705  2393 58 
35 West Bengal 27219 369  83836 2647  2377 58 
Total# 677444 9224  1862258 53322  49980 944 

At the time when the cases are spurting in the country, the Ministry of Health on Monday said that India had exceeded three crore COVID-19 tests so far. The Ministry highlighted how aggressive coronavirus testing has helped in early identification and isolation of COVID-19 positive cases. "Aggressive testing coupled with efficient clinical treatment brings the Fatality Rate down. Thus, enhanced and timely testing is not only keeping the Positivity Rate low but also the Fatality Rate low", the Ministry tweeted.

