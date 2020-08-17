Mumbai, August 17: India reported a spike of 57,982 cases and 941 deaths reported in the past 24 hours. The coronavirus tally in the country increased to 26,47,664 including 6,76,900 active cases on Monday. The good news is that 19,19,843 people have been discharged, migrated. The death toll, on the other hand, has mounted to 50,921 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare numbers.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) tested 3,00,41,400 samples till August 17. Out of which, 7,31,697 COVID-19 samples were tested on Sunday. The COVID-19 death toll in Maharashtra crossed 20,000-mark on Sunday after 288 casualties were reported in the state. 20,037 people succumbed to COVID-19 in Maharashtra so far. The case fatality rate (CSR) in the state stood at 3.36 per cent. India Has Exceeded 3 Crore COVID-19 Tests So Far, Aggressive Testing Across Country Keeping Fatality Rate Low, Says Health Ministry.

Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1154 24 1128 96 24 2 Andhra Pradesh 88138 1769 191117 10414 2562 87 3 Arunachal Pradesh 882 30 1771 21 5 4 Assam 22090 543 53286 1593 182 7 5 Bihar 32591 45 68510 3580 450 8 6 Chandigarh 863 54 1118 27 28 7 Chhattisgarh 4807 313 10046 189 134 4 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 457 7 1384 53 2 9 Delhi 11489 123 136251 1143 4188 10 10 Goa 3753 33 7488 331 98 5 11 Gujarat 14241 45 60553 1015 2765 19 12 Haryana 6943 195 38939 591 528 10 13 Himachal Pradesh 1342 38 2632 81 19 14 Jammu and Kashmir 6818 209 20676 734 527 7 15 Jharkhand 8137 281 14024 509 228 4 16 Karnataka 81284 2075 134811 6629 3831 114 17 Kerala 14944 798 27795 803 146 7 18 Ladakh 592 25 1307 4 10 1 19 Madhya Pradesh 9986 58 33353 948 1094 13 20 Maharashtra 156719 4854 408286 6844 19749 322 21 Manipur 1939 114 2438 78 13 22 Meghalaya 690 49 596 15 6 23 Mizoram 421 112 356 8 0 24 Nagaland 2011 105 1321 123 8 25 Odisha 16066 966 40727 1521 333 9 26 Puducherry 3024 144 4224 215 106 27 Punjab 10407 453 18863 535 771 40 28 Rajasthan 13863 86 45254 1357 862 16 29 Sikkim 486 30 661 38 1 30 Tamil Nadu 54213 497 272251 5236 5641 127 31 Telengana 22542 837 68126 1930 693 9 32 Tripura 1855 59 5151 63 55 5 33 Uttarakhand 4041 75 7748 246 151 4 34 Uttar Pradesh 51437 1011 96231 3705 2393 58 35 West Bengal 27219 369 83836 2647 2377 58 Total# 677444 9224 1862258 53322 49980 944

At the time when the cases are spurting in the country, the Ministry of Health on Monday said that India had exceeded three crore COVID-19 tests so far. The Ministry highlighted how aggressive coronavirus testing has helped in early identification and isolation of COVID-19 positive cases. "Aggressive testing coupled with efficient clinical treatment brings the Fatality Rate down. Thus, enhanced and timely testing is not only keeping the Positivity Rate low but also the Fatality Rate low", the Ministry tweeted.

