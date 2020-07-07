New Delhi, July 7: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday continued his tirade against the Narendra Modi government, accusing it of mishandling the economy which has further aggravated the financial fallout of COVID-19. Millions of households across the nation would be adversely affected, said Gandhi.

The Wayanad MP, in a post on social media, called upon the nation to raise their voice against the economic hardships being suffered by them due to the "economic mismanagement" of the central government. COVID-19, Demonetisation, GST Roll-Out 'Future HBS Case Studies on Failure', Says Gandhi.

"India’s economic mismanagement is a tragedy that is going to destroy millions of families. It will no longer be accepted silently," Gandhi said.

His Twitter post was accompanied with statistics that highlighted the following three points: "8 in 10 households lost income", "rural households worse hit than urban ones" and "first time in decades, extreme poverty could see reverse trend".

See Rahul Gandhi's Tweet

India’s economic mismanagement is a tragedy that is going to destroy millions of families. It will no longer be accepted silently.#BJPsDistractAndRule pic.twitter.com/6idGN1A7xS — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 7, 2020

The data shared by Gandhi on loss of household incomes was derived from a recent study undertaken by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) in coordination with the University of Chicago.

A survey of 6,000 households conducted by them in 27 states revealed that eight of out every ten families lost their source of income in April, after the lockdown was imposed. Similarly, 88 percent of rural households and 75 percent of urban households suffered loss of incomes.

Gandhi also shared the data released by UN University World Institute for Development Economic Research, which showed that extreme poverty could rise for the first time in the world since 1990. India, with a population of more than 1.3 billion, could be one of the worst-hit nations if the global GDP contracts by upto 10 percent.

