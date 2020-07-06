New Delhi, July 6: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government after India's COVID tally surpassed Russia and secured the third position in the world. Gandhi said that Centre's failed policies like demonetisation and implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be studied by the Harvard Business School, along with government's failure in handling of the coronavirus situation.

Hitting at the Union government, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and wrote. "Future HBS case studies on failure: 1. Covid19. 2. Demonetisation. 3. GST implementation." He also shared a video of PM Modi where the Premier could be seen appealing people bang utensils and light candles to thanks those engaged in providing essential services. Coronavirus Tally in India Inches Closer to 7 Lakh Cases, Country Becomes 3rd Worst-Hit Nation, Death Toll at 19,693.

Here's what Rahul Gandhi said:

Future HBS case studies on failure: 1. Covid19. 2. Demonetisation. 3. GST implementation. pic.twitter.com/fkzJ3BlLH4 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 6, 2020

Earlier, the Congress leader held a series of talks with public intellectuals and business leaders over the COVID-19 situation in the country. In June, when the COVID-19 cases crossed the five lakh mark, Gandhi had alleged that the Modi government is refusing to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs stated on Monday that the coronavirus cases in India reported a spike of 24,246 new cases and 425 deaths in past 24 hours. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 6,97,413, out of which 4,24,433 recovered and 19,693 died.

