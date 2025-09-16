Indore, September 15: Two persons killed in a tragic accident late Monday night on Aerodrome Road in Indore when a speeding truck lost control, plowed through a crowd of pedestrians, rammed into multiple vehicles, and burst into flames. The incident claimed the lives of at least two people and left 13 others injured, including several in critical condition, according to police officials.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos as the truck barrelled through Bada Ganpati Square, dragging a motorcycle under its wheels before igniting. The fire quickly engulfed the front portion of the vehicle, sending plumes of smoke into the night sky and triggering panic among bystanders. Hit-and-Run Caught on Camera in Indore: Class 8 Boy Sent Flying in Air After Speeding Car Hits Scooter on Annapurna Road, Dies; Father and Sister Sustain Injuries (Watch Video).

Emergency services rushed to the scene, with fire brigades working to douse the flames and ambulances ferrying the injured to nearby hospitals. “The tragic truck accident in Indore today has deeply saddened me. After receiving detailed information about the incident, I have directed the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to visit the site for an immediate inspection. I have also ordered a preliminary factual inquiry into how heavy vehicles were allowed to enter the city before 11 pm, so that accountability can be established and preventive measures put in place. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who lost their lives, and I pray for the swift recovery of all those who were injured,” Chief Minister Mohan Yadav wrote on his X handle.

Accident Caught in Video

Truck runs over people in Indore, set ablaze by mob; several feared dead#indoreaccident #Indore pic.twitter.com/OTAQMmV1AF — Anil Thakur (अनिल ठाकुर) (@Anil_NDTV) September 15, 2025

Idore Road Accident

#WATCH | Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Two people died, 9 injured after a truck driver hit several people on Kalani Nagar Road in Indore pic.twitter.com/Hp5OCu6X7E — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2025

Urban development minister Kailash Vijayavargiya also visited hospitals to meet the injured persons. “The reports of civilians injured in a road accident at Shikshak Nagar on Airport Road in Indore have deeply affected me. Upon receiving the information, I immediately cancelled my scheduled visit to Dhar district and rushed to Indore. I visited the hospital to meet the injured and personally checked on their condition and care. I have issued clear instructions to the district administration to take swift and appropriate action. We stand firmly with the affected families during this difficult time, and all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure proper medical treatment for those injured,” he wrote on his X handle and posted pictures. Road Accident in Shivpuri: Passengers Injured As Indore-Bound Bus Overturns Due to Poor Visibility and Barricades in MP; Video Surfaces.

Kailash Vijayavargiya Visits Injured in Hospital

इंदौर के एयरपोर्ट रोड स्थित शिक्षक नगर में हुई सड़क दुर्घटना में कुछ नागरिकों के हताहत होने के समाचार से मन द्रवित है। सूचना मिलते ही मैं अपना धार जिले का प्रवास रद्द कर इंदौर पहुंचा और अस्पताल में घायल नागरिकों से मिलकर उनकी कुशलक्षेम जानी। जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारियों को… pic.twitter.com/jTRPB8w7kQ — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) September 15, 2025

Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh, who visited one of the hospitals, confirmed that three to four of the injured sustained minor wounds and are expected to be discharged soon. However, several others remain under observation, with at least three reported to be in serious condition. The victims include pedestrians, motorists, and passengers of e-rickshaws that were struck during the incident.

Additional Police Commissioner Amit Singh stated that the truck driver has been arrested and is currently under interrogation. Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver was heavily intoxicated at the time of the crash. The driver was “not even in a state to speak” and has been sent for medical examination. Legal proceedings are underway, and a case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (earlier Indian Penal Code), a senior police official said. The accident has reignited public concern over the entry of heavy vehicles into densely populated urban areas during peak hours.

