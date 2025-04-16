A major road accident occurred late Monday night on National Highway-46 near Kolaras in Shivpuri district. A Shatabdi Travels bus en route from Lucknow to Indore overturned around 2 AM, carrying nearly 50 passengers. The bus (UP78HT3735) lost control and flipped near the Kolaras bypass. CCTV footage captured the entire incident. Preliminary investigation reveals that unmarked plastic barricades without reflectors or proper lighting, placed by NHAI, caused the accident. A cow also reportedly appeared suddenly on the road. While a car ahead avoided the barricades in time, the bus driver couldn’t react quickly. The driver fled the scene post-accident. Thankfully, no serious injuries were reported. All passengers received medical aid and continued their journey in another bus. Supaul Accident Caught on Camera: 2 Dead, 3 Others Critically Injured After 2 Bikes Collide in Bihar; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Shivpuri Bus Accident

