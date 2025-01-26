A shocking incident of hit and run has come to light from Madhya Pradesh, where a speeding car hit a scooter in broad daylight in Indore. It is reported that the accident occurred on Friday, January 25, under Annapurna police station limits. According to reports, the accident took place in the morning in front of Surabhi Sweets on Annapurna Road when the man was going on a two-wheeler to drop his children at the bus stop for school. The viral clip shows the speeding car hitting the scooter and fleeing away in Indore. The impact of the accident was such that the boy Class 8 boy was thrown into the air while, thus sustaining fatal injuries. It is reported that the schoolboy died while his father and younger sister were injured in the accident. Police officials said the deceased was identified as Chirag Sharma (13), a resident of Kranti Kripalani Nagar, while his father, Hemant Sharma and sister, Tanvika Sharma (11), a student of Class 7, were injured. Indore Road Accident Video: Dr Mukesh Tiwari Dies After ‘Hitting Accelerator Instead of Brakes’ in a Freak Mishap in Madhya Pradesh, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Speeding Car Hits Scooter in Indore (Trigger Warning)

