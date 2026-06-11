INR 1.65 Crore Defender Fell Short of Speed Promise, Consumer Commission Orders Refund

A luxury SUV purchase has resulted in a major consumer victory after the Uttarakhand State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed Jaguar Land Rover India to refund INR 1.65 crore along with interest to a buyer over alleged manufacturing defects and misleading claims related to a Defender SUV.

The complaint was filed by Eapro Global Limited, a Roorkee-based company, which purchased a Land Rover Defender 110 X P400 from authorized dealer Shiva Motocorp, Noida, in October 2022 for INR 1,65,61,234.

According to the complainant, the vehicle failed to deliver the performance promised in promotional material. The company claimed that while the Defender was advertised to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds, the SUV took more than 7.1 seconds to achieve the same speed during testing.

The buyer also alleged that a fuel filler flap with central locking, listed among the vehicle's standard features, was missing at the time of delivery. Flipkart Fined Rs 20,000 by Bengaluru Consumer Court for Not Delivering Cellphone to Customer Despite Receiving Payment.

In addition, the vehicle reportedly developed multiple issues, including a persistent screeching sound from the rear left cabin, a defective tail lamp, and a loosely fitted air intake. The complainant further alleged that during servicing, repairs were carried out by cutting, welding, and riveting the vehicle's chassis without obtaining written or verbal consent.

Jaguar Land Rover India defended its position by stating that the advertised acceleration figures were achievable only under controlled testing conditions. The company also argued that the missing fuel filler flap feature was linked to a global semiconductor chip shortage and that relevant disclaimers had been updated on its website. It further contended that there was no direct contractual relationship with the buyer because payments were made to the dealership. Indian Railways Ordered To Pay INR 20,000 Compensation After Passengers With Confirmed Berths Forced To Travel Standing.

However, the consumer commission rejected these arguments.

The bench observed that if the advertised 6.1-second acceleration was achievable only under specific testing conditions, the buyer should have been informed at the time of purchase rather than later through a legal response.

Addressing the missing feature, the commission held that "its price should have been deducted from the price quoted to the complainant, but the same was not done."

The commission was particularly critical of the chassis modifications carried out during repairs. It noted that by cutting the chassis, "its very foundation has been altered," and emphasized that the work was conducted without the buyer's consent.

Rejecting the manufacturer's argument on the absence of a direct contract, the commission observed that "the complainant was not a party to the said agreement, hence any clause / condition contained therein can not be accepted to deny the genuine / legitimate claim of the complainant."

In its final order, the bench concluded that "the subject vehicle suffers from inherent manufacturing defect and the complainant has been deceived / cheated by selling an underperformed vehicle in contravention of what was advertised / promised" and held the manufacturer liable for deficiency in service and unfair trade practices.

The commission directed Jaguar Land Rover India to refund INR 1.65 crore to the complainant along with interest at 7 percent per annum from March 27, 2024, the date on which the complaint was admitted, until the actual payment is made. The company was also ordered to pay INR 50,000 towards litigation expenses.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 08:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).