Jaguar Land Rover India is now accepting bookings for the new Defender P400e, which will be its first plug-in hybrid SUV in India. The prices for the Defender Plug-in Hybrid starts at Rs. 75.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The Defender Plug-in Hybrid will be offered in India in four variants - SE, HSE, X-Dynamic HSE and X on the Defender 110. As a reminder, the company started accepting bookings for the Jaguar I-Pace last month. The automaker is expected to start deliveries of the Defender P400e in India during Q1, 2021-22. Land Rover Defender SUV Debuts in India with Price Starting at Rs 73.98 Lakh.

The SUV comes powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine which in combination with a 105 kW electric motor develops 297 kW of combined power and 640 Nm of combined torque. The company claims that the new Defender SUV is claimed to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.6 seconds, before clocking the top-speed of 209 kmph.

New Land Rover Defender P400e. Bookings Now Open. The Plug-In hybrid vehicle will be introduced in India with: - A complimentary 7.4 kW AC wall box charger - A powerful 2.0 l P Ingenium engine - A 19.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pic.twitter.com/l7wxxpIM08 — Land Rover India (@landroverindia) December 15, 2020

According to the carmaker, the 19.2 kWh battery fitted on the Defender P400e can be charged at home or office using a 15A socket or a 7.4 kW AC wall box charger, which comes complimentary with the SUV.

New Land Rover Defender Plug-in Hybrid (Photo Credits: JLR India)

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said, “We are extremely proud to introduce our first Plug-In Hybrid, the New Defender P400e in India, a vehicle that perfectly balances performance with efficiency, while retaining Land Rover’s legendary off-road capability. This also reaffirms our commitment to introduction of electrified vehicles across the Jaguar Land Rover portfolio, after we had opened bookings for Jaguar I-PACE in November 2020.”

