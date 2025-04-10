Mumbai, April 10: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India on Thursday reported its highest-ever retail sales in a financial year with 6,183 units sold in FY25 -- a strong 40 per cent growth compared to FY24. The automaker, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Motors, also saw a 39 per cent increase in wholesales, or dispatches to dealers, which stood at 6,266 units for the year. The final quarter of the fiscal (Q4 FY25) brought record-breaking results as well, with retail sales reaching 1,793 units and wholesale numbers touching 1,710 units -- an annual growth of 110 per cent and 118 per cent respectively.

Among JLR’s models, the Defender emerged as the top-seller in FY25, with sales growing by 90 per cent year-on-year (YoY). The locally manufactured Range Rover and Range Rover Sport also performed well, with growth rates of 72 per cent and 42 per cent, respectively, the company informed. Rajan Amba, Managing Director of JLR India, said the company's growth has outpaced the overall luxury car market. "The company has outpaced the luxury car industry with retail and wholesale growth of around 40 per cent in the current year on the back of 81 per cent year-on-year growth in FY24," Amba stated. Tata Motors Reports 3% Decline in Global Wholesales for Q4 FY25, Company Sells 3,66,177 Units in January to March Compared to 3,77,432 Units Last Year.

“The constant support from the company's retail partners and the commitment of JLR teams in India and the UK have been instrumental in driving this growth story,” he added. Looking ahead, Amba said the company is committed to maintaining this growth in FY26 through premium product offerings and top-notch customer experience. Jaguar Land Rover Evaluating Various Steps To Respond to US Tariffs Announced on April 2: Tata Motors.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Tata Motors reported a 3 per cent drop in its global wholesales for the fourth quarter of FY25. The company’s total global wholesales, including JLR, stood at 3,66,177 units in the March quarter, down from 3,77,432 units recorded during the same period last year (Q4 FY24). Sales of commercial vehicles, including the Tata Daewoo range, declined by 3 per cent to 1,07,765 units. Meanwhile, passenger vehicle sales fell by 6 per cent to 1,46,999 units compared to the year-ago quarter.

