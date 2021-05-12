Lucknow, May 12: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday greeted the nursing community on the International Nurses Day. In his message, Adityanath said the contribution of the nursing staff in health services is important.

"In the COVID-19 pandemic, our nurses are rendering their services to patients as frontline corona warriors," Adityanath said. The chief minister said it is an occasion to remember the services rendered by nurses with gratitude, honour them and express thankfulness to them.

"अंतरराष्ट्रीय नर्स दिवस" पर देश की समस्त नर्सों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। कोरोना महामारी के इस संकट काल में अपनी अमूल्य सेवाएं दे रहीं हमारी नर्स बहनों के त्याग व समर्पण की भावना को सादर नमन। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 12, 2021

The International Nurses Day is celebrated on May 12 to mark the birth anniversary of social reformer and founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale. The day is also observed to appreciate the contributions of nurses to the society around the globe.