Lucknow, December 11: A major "viral mms videos' scandal has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, where the manager of the anti-traffic management system (ATMS) at a toll plaza is accused of extracting obscene videos from CCTV footage and later circulating them on social media. The accused has been identified as Ashutosh Sarkar (Ashutosh Biswas). He is accused of leaking MMS videos of couples recorded using CCTV footage on the Purvanchal Expressway. It is learnt that Sarkar extracted intimate videos of couples using the expressway and later used the same to extort them.

The incident came to light after a complaint was filed with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, following which, Sarkar and three other employees at the Haliyapur toll plaza were terminated from service. The four people were booked for allegedly circulating an "intimate" video of a newlywed couple on social media and using the same to extort money. Confirming the development, Abhishek Chauhan, Project Manager of Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), said that they have removed traffic manager Shashank Shekhar, system technician Ashutosh Tiwari, system engineer Pramod Kumar and another employee from duty. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: SUV Catches Fire After Colliding With Tempo Traveller on Purvanchal Expressway, Video Shows Vehicle Engulfed in Flames.

Toll Plaza Employees Extort Money from Newlywed Couple on Purvanchal Expressway

Deputy Manager Ashutosh Sarkar Caught on Camera

So far, the police have arrested three accused, while a search has been launched for the fourth accused, whose name has not been disclosed. All four have been booked for using cameras installed on the expressway to record intimate videos and then extort the victims. It is also reported that the accused made videos of women and girls from villages near the Haliyapur Expressway while they were defecating in the open and later uploaded them online. The four accused even filmed couples who engaged in romantic activities while travelling on the Purvanchal Expressway and passed by the Haliyapur toll plaza.

After recording the videos using the CCTV camera installed at the toll plaza, the accused used the same to extort money from the victims. Even after receiving the money, the accused did not stop there and went a step ahead by making the MMS videos viral online. One of the videos going viral on social media shows Ashutosh Sarkar blackmailing and extorting INR 32,000 from a newly married couple. In his defence, Sarkar has denied all charges against him, claiming that he was framed by local opponents who were keen on getting rid of him. Lucknow Shocker: Minor Gang-Raped by 5 Unidentified Men in Uttar Pradesh, 2 Arrested After Encounter (Watch Videos).

Termination Letter of Shashank Shekhar Goes Viral

Three Employees of Haliyapur Toll Plaza Arrested, Search Launched for Fourth Accused

He also defended the accusation of zooming in on cars using the Haliyapur toll plaza, stating that the actions were part of the standard operating procedure. "Zooming is part of our duty, not a way to peep into someone's privacy," he said. The Purvanchal Expressway viral mms video scandal came to light on Monday, December 8, when a complaint letter addressed to the Chief Minister and the intimate video went viral on social media. Post this, several people came forward and made similar accusations against Sarkar, claiming he used the cameras on the expressway to spy on women and activities in nearby villages.

