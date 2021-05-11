Amid a pandemic stricken world, it's extremely important to thank our health care workers, who assiduously take care of people at great risks to their lives. What perfect time to extend our eternal gratitude during International Nurses day that is celebrated on May 12th. The day set aside to celebrate all the nurses in the world observes the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale. The English nurse - a legend in her own right - was born on 12th May 1820 and dedicated her life to the service of others. While serving in the Crimean war, she noticed that the soldier's mortality rate drastically increased due to the unsanitary conditions in the field. So she dedicated her life to rectify the problem and educate the nurses about sanitation, ergo, concurrently improved healthcare by providing quality care to patients. Similarly, those who have displayed tremendous grit and resolve during the Coronavisus epidemic, working tirelessly around the clock to cure the patients, deserve due credit. Here are a few ways you can thank the nurses on International Nurses Day.
WhatsApp Message Reads: Thank You for All Your Hours of Hard Work and Devoted Labor.
"I attribute my success to this; I never gave nor took any excuse." -- Florence Nightingale.
"Panic plays no part in the training of a nurse." - Elizabeth Kinney
