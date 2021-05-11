Amid a pandemic stricken world, it's extremely important to thank our health care workers, who assiduously take care of people at great risks to their lives. What perfect time to extend our eternal gratitude during International Nurses day that is celebrated on May 12th. The day set aside to celebrate all the nurses in the world observes the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale. The English nurse - a legend in her own right - was born on 12th May 1820 and dedicated her life to the service of others. While serving in the Crimean war, she noticed that the soldier's mortality rate drastically increased due to the unsanitary conditions in the field. So she dedicated her life to rectify the problem and educate the nurses about sanitation, ergo, concurrently improved healthcare by providing quality care to patients. Similarly, those who have displayed tremendous grit and resolve during the Coronavisus epidemic, working tirelessly around the clock to cure the patients, deserve due credit. Here are a few ways you can thank the nurses on International Nurses Day.

Thank You, Nurses (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thank You for All Your Hours of Hard Work and Devoted Labor.

"I attribute my success to this; I never gave nor took any excuse." -- Florence Nightingale.

Thank You, Nurses (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Have Dedicated Your Lives in the Medical Field and Helping Others. We Are So Very Grateful to You.

"Panic plays no part in the training of a nurse." - Elizabeth Kinney

Thank You, Nurses (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Praying for Your Safety and Protection As You Do Your Job Helping Others.

"Being a nurse means to hold all your own tears and start drawing smiles on people’s faces." – Dana Basem

Thank You, Nurses (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Your Dedication and Expertise Is Incredible. Thank You, Nurses!

"It is not how much you do, but how much love you put in the doing." – Mother Teresa

Thank You, Nurses (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Touch Lives With Care in All That You Do. Thank You, Nurses.

"I think this nurse quote is perfect for nurses week! Sometimes they’re the only one between you and a hearse."– Warren Beatty

The theme for International Nurses Day 2021 is "Nurses: A Voice to Lead - A vision for future healthcare". "In 2021, we seek to show how nursing will look into the future as well how the profession will transform the next stage of healthcare," the ICN website said. So this International nurses day shower the nurses with gratitude and make them know that they are appreciated.

