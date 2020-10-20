New Delhi, October 20: The digital magazine of proscribed terrorist organisation Islamic State (ISIS), whose editions are circulated online via the dark web, has attempted to instigate Indian Muslims. In its latest issue titled 'Voice of Hindi', the magazine calls for "jihad" to avenge the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. Kochi Special NIA Court Sentences Subahani Haja Moideen to Life Imprisonment for Supporting ISIS Activities.

The magazine is reportedly under the scanner of Indian investigative agencies. It has attempted to instigate the believers of Islamic faith in India on earlier occasions as well, with its previous editions raising the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Apart from the issue of Babri Masjid demolition, the magazine also reportedly alleged Islamophobia in India by raking up the case of Dr Kafeel Khan -- the doctor in Uttar Pradesh was detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

Notably, the ISIS has long been attempting to lure the Muslims of India towards the path of terrorism. The group had earlier released videos featuring a couple of its fighters who migrated from India. The community of Indian Muslims have, however, largely rejected the extremist ideology which the group represents.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who held the crucial Home portfolio in the previous NDA government, had lauded the Indian Muslims for their nationalist credentials.

“India is the second largest country as far as Muslim population in the world is concerned. I can say with full responsibility that despite such a large population (of Muslims), the ISIS has not been able to set foot," he had said in 2017. A similar point was underscored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, when he told CNN that "Indian Muslims will live for India and die for India".

