Kochi, September 28: A special NIA court in Kochi on Monday sentenced Subahani Haja Moideen to life imprisonment, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), for supporting the activities of the terror outfit Islamic State (ISIS).

The special NIA court also imposed a fine of Rs 2.1 lakh on Moideen.

The court had earlier noted that the charges under Section 125 (waging war against Asiatic power in alliance with the Government of India), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), and several relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act exist in the case.

Subahani Haja Moideen, who hails from the Idukki district of Kerala, had allegedly joined the terror organisation in the year 2015 and was trained in Iraq and Syria. He was a part in waging war against the Government of Iraq.

According to the NIA, Moideen was arrested in the year 2016 for allegedly supporting activities of the ISIS group. The agency also suspected that Moideen may have had detailed knowledge about the 2015 terror attacks in Paris that left 130 people dead and hundreds injured.