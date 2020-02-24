Ivanka Trump Poses With Husband Jared Kushner at The Iconic Taj Mahal in Agra; See Pics

Ivanka Trump Poses With Husband Jared Kushner at Taj Mahal (Photo Credits: ANI)

Lucknow, February 24: Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump and her husband Jared Kushner also visited the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra on Monday. The Taj Mahal also witnessed the presence of US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump along with several top US officials. Ivanka wore a subtle but stylish outfit on the first day of her India tour. She kept it minimal with her light turquoise dress which had contrasting floral print in pink colour.

The US First Family spent over an hour at the historic building, which was constructed by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal. The US President termed Taj Mahal as a timeless testament of India's beauty and culture. "Taj Mahal inspires awe, a timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture! Thank you, India," US President Donald trump wrote in the visitor book at the Taj. This is Trump's first state visit to India as the President of the US. Video: Donald Trump, Melania Trump Try Spinning Charkha at Sabarmati Ashram.

Take a Look at the Pics:

Uttar Pradesh: US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner at the Taj Mahal in Agra. pic.twitter.com/z1LtpUQJje — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

Agra has been decked and the city has got a massive facelift. Huge billboards, placards and posters welcoming the US President and his wife were seen at the 13-km route from the airport to the Taj Mahal. The several high-profile officials, like Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette, Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, and National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien.

Trump arrived in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Monday morning and visited the Sabarmati Ashram and Motera Stadium where he addressed a massive crowd. The US First Family then left for Agra to visit the Taj Mahal. They will arrive in Delhi to meet President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and will also attend delegation-level talks over defense and trade with Prime Minister Modi.