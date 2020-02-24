Ivanka Trump Says 'Namaste Trump at Motera Stadium Was a Spectacular Event', Watch Video

Ivanka Trump at Motera Stadium (Photo Credits: ANI)

Ahmedabad, February 24:Daughter of Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump on being asked if she enjoyed the Namaste Trump event said, "Spectacular'. Ivanka accompanied POTUS and Melania Trump on their first visit to India. This is, however, Ivanka's second visit to India. After landing in Ahmedabad Airport, they headed to the Sabarmati Ashram and from there left to attend Namaste Trump event at Motera Stadium.

According to a report, Ivanka landed in Ahmedabad in a stunning colourful baby blue and red midi floral print dress by the brand Proenza Schouler. After the event got over, people at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad clicked selfies with Ivanka Trump. Namaste Trump: Donald Trump Vows to Fight 'Radical Islamic Terrorism', Says US Working With Pakistan to Crack Down on Terror Groups in Border Regions.

Praising Narendra Modi for his hard work and dedication, US President said, "PM Modi you are not just the pride of Gujarat, you are living proof that with hard work and devotion, Indians can accomplish anything at all, anything they want. The Prime Minister is a moving story of an incredible rise."

He further went on to describe Modi as his "true friend" and a man "who works day and night" for the development of India. Trump said, "First Lady and I travelled 8,000 miles round the globe to reach India. We love this nation. We respect this nation and hope our friendship remains consolidated."

After addressing the event at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, where he addressed a crowd of about 120,000, the US President and his family left for Agra and the Taj Mahal. After Agra, Trump will fly to Delhi today. He is scheduled for bilateral talks on Tuesday.