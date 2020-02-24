Namaste Trump: Donald Trump Vows to Fight 'Radical Islamic Terrorism', Says US Working With Pakistan to Crack Down on Terror Groups in Border Regions

Modi, Shah lauding Trump's remarks | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Ahmedabad, February 24: United States President Donald Trump, while addressing the 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad's Motera stadium on Monday, reiterated his resolve to combat "radical Islamic terrorism". The visiting American head of state further claimed that his government is working positively with Pakistan to crack down on terror groups operating in border region. Stay tuned here for the live news updates of Trump's India visit.

Trump's remarks against terrorism was met with a huge ovation from the gathering, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah seen lauding his statements. The US President said his nation, along with India, are among those nations which have been inflicted by the pain of terrorism.

"Both countries are united in defending citizens from threat of radical Islamic terrorism. Under my administration we unleashed full power of American military on bloodthirsty killers of ISIS. Today ISIS territorial caliphate is 100 percent destroyed. Monster Al Baghdadi is dead," Trump said. 'Modi Worked as a Tea Seller, Now He's a Champion of India'.

In a veiled reference to the terrorism perpetrated by insurgent groups based in border regions of Pakistan, the President said the United States has taken up the issue effectively with the nation. Islamabad, he said, is working positively on this front and is expected to show remarkable progress.

"The US and India are committed to working together to stop terrorists and to fight their ideology. For this reason, since taking office my administration is working in a very positive way with Pakistan to crack down on terror organisation and militants that operate on the Pakistani border," he said.

"Our relationship with Pakistan is a very good one. Thanks to these efforts we are beginning to see signs of big progress with Pakistan and we are hopeful for reduced tensions, greater stability and the future of harmony for all of the nations of South Asia," Trump added.

Over one lakh had gathered at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel stadium in Motera, where an event on lines of the 'Howdy! Modi' - organised by the Indian diaspora in Houston in September last year - was held. Before Trump took the podium, Modi told the gathering that India and the United States share an array of ideological values.

"India-US relations are no longer just another partnership. It is a far greater and closer relationship. One is 'land of the free' the other believes the world is one family. One feels proud of 'statue of liberty' the other feels proud of 'statue of unity'," he said. "There is so much that we share, like shared values and ideals, a shared spirit of enterprise and innovation. Shared opportunities and challenges, shared hopes and aspirations," Modi added.