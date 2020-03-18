After shedding more than 800 points on Tuesday. Sensex opened 490 Points up at 31,069.84 today. JP MP Suresh Prabhu has kept himself under isolation at his residence for the next 14 days, as a precautionary measure even after testing negative, following his return from a recent visit to Saudi Arabia to attend Second Sherpas' Meeting on 10th March 2020. BJP MP Suresh Prabhu has kept himself under isolation at his residence for the next 14 days, as a precautionary measure even after testing negative, following his return from a recent visit to Saudi Arabia to attend Second Sherpas' Meeting on 10th March 2020. (file pic) #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/jz4YYX6ecf— ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2020 Karnataka: Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru being sanitised with the spraying of disinfectants, as a precautionary measure against Coronavirus. Karnataka: Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru being sanitised with the spraying of disinfectants, as a precautionary measure against #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/QuPDPYN51y— ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2020 Naval Kishore Ram, District Magistrate of Pune, Maharashtra: One more person has tested positive for #Coronavirus in Pune. The person has travel history to France and Netherlands. Total number of positive cases reaches 18 in Pune and 42 in Maharashtra. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has been taken to Amruthahalli Police Station in Bengaluru. He says that he is on a hunger strike now. He has been placed under preventive arrest. He was sitting on a dharna near Ramada hotel, allegedly after he wasn't allowed by Police to visit it. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has now been placed under preventive arrest. #WATCH Karnataka: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has now been placed under preventive arrest. He was sitting on dharna near Ramada hotel in Bengaluru, allegedly after he was not allowed by Police to visit it. 21 #MadhyaPradesh Congress MLAs are lodged at the hotel. pic.twitter.com/dP3me4qjw0— ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2020

Mumbai, March 18: On Tuesday, several new cases of COVID-19 were reported from across the country. While the number of infected people in Maharashtra and Karnataka shot up, West Bengal confirmed the first coronavirus case in the state, days after several other provinces began reporting COVID-19 infections. The first coronavirus victim in the northeastern state - an 18-year-old male - has a travel history to the United Kingdom.

China has given the go-ahead for researchers to begin human safety tests of an experimental coronavirus vaccine in the race to develop a shot against the COVID19 epidemic that has killed more than 7,000 people worldwide.

The situation in the US is extremely worrisome as the cases of novel coronavirus are rising exponentially in the country. The number of COVID-19 positive cases rose fivefold in the US compared to last week, when around 1,000 cases were reported in the nation. The number of deaths due to coronavirus has surged to 91 in the nation, making it the worst affected among the group of nations in South America and North America combined.

On Wednesday, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was placed under preventive arrest. He was sitting on dharna near Ramada hotel in Bengaluru, allegedly after he was not allowed by Police to visit it.

