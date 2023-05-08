Mumbai, May 08: Officials from the state government of Rajasthan announced that lithium deposits had been located near Degana. The deposits are thought to be higher than those recently discovered in Jammu & Kashmir, according to officials from the Geological Survey of India (GSI). According to reports, this region's lithium reserves can supply 80% of the nation's lithium needs.

Earlier this year, Jammu & Kashmir became the first region to discover lithium deposits in February. The newly discovered area in J&K's Reasi district contained 5.9 million tonnes of lithium deposits, according to the Geological Survey of India. Lithium Reserves Found in J-K to Be Auctioned by December: Mines Secretary.

The world's lightest and most pliable metal is lithium. In order to create electrical energy, the mineral converts the chemical energy it holds. Non-ferrous metal lithium is one of the essential elements of EV batteries. India now imports numerous minerals, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, and has recently sought to increase its supply of essential minerals, especially lithium, which will be essential for advancing its goals for electric vehicles.

Currently, Australia produces 47% of the world's lithium, followed by Chile with 30% and China with 15%. However, Chile processes 29% of the world's lithium, while Argentina processes 10%.

The secretary for the ministry of mines, Vivek Bharadwaj, stated last month that the ministry aims to address the availability of essential minerals by intensive investigation, similar to the finding that had just recently been made in Jammu & Kashmir at the time.

Bharadwaj stated last week that the government will soon introduce an amendment to the Offshore Areas Act to expand offshore mining in the nation. Karnataka Next in Turn for Good News on Lithium Exploration in Mandya District.

The same location that formerly provided tungsten to the rest of the nation—Degana's Renvat hill and its environs—has been proven to contain lithium deposits. The locality has seen the discovery of the tungsten mineral in 1914.

