Jaipur Fire: 3 Killed, 5 Injured After Blaze at Illegal Firecracker Manufacturing Unit in Kho Nagoriyan (Watch Videos)

Jaipur, June 9: At least three people were killed, and five others sustained injuries after a fire broke out at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit operating from a house in Jaipur's Kho Nagoriyan area, officials said on Tuesday. According to Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Yugantar Sharma, the fire was brought under control, and the injured are undergoing treatment.

"A fire broke out at an illegal firecracker factory in the Kho-Nagoriyan area of Jaipur. An illegal firecracker factory was operating inside the house, and a gas cylinder also caught fire. Three people died, and five are undergoing treatment. About eight people were present in the house, including one woman and one child," Sharma said. Earlier, Jaipur Collector Sandesh Nayak said the incident occurred in what appeared to be a residential area and that authorities were investigating the exact nature of the materials stored inside the premises. Raipur Fire: Blaze Erupts at Central Bank Zonal Office in Bombay Market Area, Firefighting Operations Underway (Watch Video).

"It appears to be a residential area. It seems that some materials stored in a small space here caught fire. We are currently gathering the facts. Some people are seriously injured and have been referred to SMS Hospital. We have the situation fully under control, and the fire is contained," Nayak said. He added that officials acted swiftly to prevent the blaze from spreading to nearby houses in the densely populated locality.

"We prevented it from spreading to the surrounding area, which is very congested. We have called in the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team because this is a residential area, not a factory. We are investigating what exactly was stored here," he said. According to the Collector, around seven to eight people sustained burn injuries, with some suffering serious injuries after being trapped inside the confined space. Nanded Fire: Massive Blaze Destroys Akshar Preschool Warehouse in Taroda Naka, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Blaze Breaks Out at Illegal Firecracker Manufacturing Unit in House

Jaipur, Rajasthan: A fire broke out at an illegal firecracker factory running inside a house in the Kho-Nagoriyan area. Cylinders also caught fire. Eight people were present, including one woman and one child. Three people have died. The injured, including a child and a woman,… pic.twitter.com/LEH9F3pkna — IANS (@ians_india) June 9, 2026

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan | A fire broke out in a residential area in the Kho Nagoriyan neighbourhood of ​​Jaipur. Multiple people have been injured. The fire is currently under control. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/TzSgMI4DeI — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 9, 2026

The FSL team has been tasked with determining the nature of the materials involved in the incident. Authorities are also working to identify those responsible for operating the alleged illegal unit. Further investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.